2019 Outlook: Chris Warren

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Warren, RB, OAK

It will be hard for Chris Warren to get significant touches for the Raiders this season with the addition of rookie Josh Jacobs. Along with Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and potentially DeAndre Washington, this is a crowded running back group, which will make it hard for Warren to get playing time -- if he makes the final roster. Warren (knee) was stashed on injured reserve in 2018, but he led the NFL in rushing in the preseason with 292 yards before getting hurt. He could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues if he leaps over some guys on the depth chart, but don't plan on drafting Warren in most formats this year.

