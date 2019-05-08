2019 Outlook: Derek Anderson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Derek Anderson, QB, BUF

Derek Anderson is expected to compete with Matt Barkley to be the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo this season behind Josh Allen. In 2018, Anderson appeared in two games for the Bills with Allen out but combined for six Fantasy points. Even if Anderson is No. 2 on the depth chart he should not be drafted in any leagues.

Our Latest Stories