2019 Outlook: Drew Brees

Drew Brees is still as good as he's ever been, but that's no longer be the case for Fantasy. Gone are the days when Brees was an easy early-round pick — you're taking him more as a low-end No. 1 QB in the middle rounds now — but that's mostly just because he doesn't have to throw as often as he did. After racking up 600-plus attempts in nine out of 10 seasons, he was under 500 in 2018, his lowest number since 2004. That's the downside of an improved defense and running game. Brees still got to 30 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards (while setting the NFL record for completion percentage for a second year in a row), but he's no longer a set-it-and-forget-it Fantasy quarterback.