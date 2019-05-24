2019 Outlook: Drew Brees
2019 fantasy player outlook for Drew Brees, QB, NO
Drew Brees is still as good as he's ever been, but that's no longer be the case for Fantasy. Gone are the days when Brees was an easy early-round pick — you're taking him more as a low-end No. 1 QB in the middle rounds now — but that's mostly just because he doesn't have to throw as often as he did. After racking up 600-plus attempts in nine out of 10 seasons, he was under 500 in 2018, his lowest number since 2004. That's the downside of an improved defense and running game. Brees still got to 30 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards (while setting the NFL record for completion percentage for a second year in a row), but he's no longer a set-it-and-forget-it Fantasy quarterback.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....