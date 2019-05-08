2019 Outlook: Isaiah Crowell
2019 fantasy player outlook for Isaiah Crowell, RB, OAK
Isaiah Crowell signed with the Raiders this season, but he won't play a down for them in 2019. During an offseason workout in April, Crowell suffered a ruptured Achilles and will be out for the year. He was on a one-year deal with the Raiders, and we'll see what happens with the 26-year-old next season in free agency. He's not worth drafting in any seasonal leagues in 2019, and his dynasty value is limited because of the injury and uncertain future.
