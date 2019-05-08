2019 Outlook: Justin Davis

2019 fantasy player outlook for Justin Davis, RB, LAR

Justin Davis will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Rams, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Davis will likely open the season behind Todd Gurley, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and John Kelly on the depth chart -- if he makes the final roster. But even then, Davis would need an injury or two to be Fantasy relevant this season. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

