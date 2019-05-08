2019 Outlook: Karan Higdon

2019 fantasy player outlook for Karan Higdon, RB, HOU

The only player the Texans added to their running back corps this offseason is undrafted rookie rusher Karan Higdon. The Michigan product is a polished back with solid speed and vision, flashing as a zone-scheme runner. He's also a good blocker but is unproven as a pass-catcher and could stand to be a little more physical when it comes to breaking through tackles. Higdon's competition for playing time is limited to Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman, so there could be some opportunities throughout the season. It's enough to consider him late in dynasty start-ups and long-term keeper leagues as well as with a late third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

