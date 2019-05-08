2019 Outlook: Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if a new team can help revive his career in 2019. After a standout rookie campaign in 2014 in Carolina, Benjamin has struggled over the past four seasons. He suffered a torn ACL in 2015 then played moderately well in 2016, but has been a terrible Fantasy option ever since. In 2017, he was traded from Carolina to Buffalo, but the Bills waived him in 2018. He signed with the Chiefs in December, but he had minimal impact in Kansas City. Keep an eye on his future destination, but it's doubtful Benjamin will be an attractive Fantasy option in most leagues on Draft Day. Most likely, he won't be a useful Fantasy receiver in 2019.