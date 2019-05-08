2019 Outlook: Leonte Carroo

2019 fantasy player outlook for Leonte Carroo, WR, MIA

Leonte Carroo remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he'll look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver. Keep an eye on where he signs, but Carroo will have minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. In three seasons in Miami, he's scored two touchdowns, and he should not be drafted in any format.

