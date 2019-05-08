2019 Outlook: Pierre Garcon

2019 fantasy player outlook for Pierre Garcon, WR, SF

Pierre Garcon is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver. Garcon spent 2018 with the 49ers, but he scored double digits in PPR points just once in eight games. He ended the season on injured reserve with a knee injury, and he only played eight games in 2017 as well because of a neck injury. He turns 33 in August, and his best days are likely behind him. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

