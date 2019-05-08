2019 Outlook: Russell Shepard

2019 fantasy player outlook for Russell Shepard, WR, NYG

Russell Shepard will be a reserve receiver and play on special teams for the Giants this season. Even with the loss of Odell Beckham (Browns), the Giants still have plenty of bodies ahead of Shepard on the depth chart, including Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and rookie Darius Slayton. We don't see Russell Shepard making much of a Fantasy impact this season, and he should not be drafted in most formats.

Our Latest Stories