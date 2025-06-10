After being a trendy late-round pick in Fantasy drafts last year, Corum is unlikely to get drafted in many Fantasy leagues this year. Not only did Kyren Williams keep his mitts on the Rams' primary rushing job in 2024, but the team drafted Auburn rookie Jarquez Hunter in April. That's two running backs who could find playing time ahead of Corum. Dynasty-league managers could justify keeping him on their rosters, but redraft leaguers aren't going to seek out Corum unless his fortunes change before or during the season.