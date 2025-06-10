Jones is expected to enter Colts camp in a quarterback competition with former top draft pick Anthony Richardson. While some have speculated that Richardson will get the first chance, training camp practices and consistency will ultimately be the deciding factor in who starts Week 1. Jones will likely play at some point in 2025, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's worth rostering in anything other than Superflex/two-QB formats. Jones averaged just 15.1 Fantasy points per game -- the 35th-most Fantasy points per game in 2024 despite the Giants providing him an elite WR1 in Malik Nabers and a much-improved offensive line for the first six weeks before injuries. In 2023, Jones averaged just 10.2 Fantasy points per game, 47th-most among all QBs.