Watson suffered a torn Achilles in 2024 and had surgery in both October and January to attempt to address the injury. We are not expecting him to play in 2025, so he can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues. His long-term future is uncertain as well. Watson was once one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game but he has been miserable since joining the Browns. He's only played 19 games in three seasons and he has averaged a paltry six yards per pass attempt in Cleveland after posting 8.3 Y/A in Houston. In Superflex Dynasty leagues you can probably just stash Watson in an IR slot, but there is no guarantee he ever starts again, much less delivers the type of production he did the first four seasons of his career.