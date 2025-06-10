The Jaguars cut Engram in March, but he signed with the Broncos and can still be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Engram should be second on Denver in targets behind Courtland Sutton, and Bo Nix should lean on Engram quite a bit. Sean Payton has done well in his career with standout receiving tight ends like Jimmy Graham and Jeremy Shockey, and Payton said at the NFL owners meeting in March that Engram will be a huge addition to the offense. Engram has averaged at least 10.4 PPR points per game five times in his eight-year career, and he should be a great value pick on draft day. Hopefully, he can stay healthy after being limited to nine games last season with a shoulder injury, but he played 17 games in each of the previous two years. We're excited to see what Engram can do with the Broncos this season, and Fantasy managers should benefit from Engram in Denver.