Higgins was Houston's first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, picked ahead of Luther Burden. A big-bodied receiver with flashes of brilliance but down-to-down inconsistency and struggles vs. press coverage, Higgins has a lot of trigger words in his draft profile. Anyone who has recently invested in Treylon Burks, Quentin Johnston or Keon Coleman feels the pain of watching an offense wishcast an unprepared rookie into an X-receiver role. Fortunately, Higgins was drafted to play alongside one of the most capable X-receivers in recent NFL memory in Nico Collins. Rather than force him to take on opposing top cover corners, new offensive coordinator Nick Caley can create mismatches for Higgins to exploit as defenses focus on Collins. If Houston can improve on near league-worst offensive line play from 2024, this passing offense could erupt. Collins, Higgins and former Iowa State teammate Jaylin Noel are an electric trio that can stretch opposing defenses to the breaking point, and C.J. Stroud is ready to push the button. All three WRs present explosive upside. HIggins makes for a high-upside gamble in the Round 12 range.