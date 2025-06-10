Taylor should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy running back this season, and he should be drafted in Round 2 in all leagues. His value is higher in half and non-PPR leagues, but Taylor can still be highly productive in PPR, even with a lack of receptions. In 2024, Taylor had a career-low 18 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets. But he was dominant on the ground with 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns on 303 carries, and he closed the season on an impressive run with three games in a row with at least 25 PPR points, while averaging 30.8 PPR points per game over that stretch. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Colts between Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, but neither quarterback should dramatically alter the Fantasy value for Taylor. We'll see if he shares touches with new backups in Khalil Herbert or rookie D.J. Giddens, but it's hard to envision Taylor coming off the field much when healthy. He once again has top-10 upside in all leagues in 2025.