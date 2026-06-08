2026 Outlook: Bucky Irving

We view Irving as a low-end RB2 worth a pick in Round 5 of a full-PPR league. He's certainly shown more upside than that. He was RB7 in the second half of his rookie season and RB9 for the first month of 2025. But in the second half last year, Irving was the least effective rusher for Tampa Bay, and lost goalline work to Sean Tucker while losing third downs to Rachaad White. That could have been because of the shoulder injury he suffered, but it has remained an issue during offseason workouts. Kenneth Gainwell could cut into Irving's work even more than White did, particularly in the passing game. If Irving gets to 100% by the start of training camp, he will probably creep into Round 4 of most drafts. He still has the upside to beat that ADP, but there are also a lot of things that could go wrong.

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