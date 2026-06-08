2026 Outlook: Darius Slayton

Slayton has scored 15-plus PPR points 13 times in 106 career games, getting at least seven targets in seven of those 13 games. Given the makeup of the Giants' offense with newcomers Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney joining a returning Malik Nabers, it's not expected that Slayton will have a lot of high-target games. He's not worth drafting in typical redraft leagues and would only be a consideration off the waiver wire if something happened to multiple receivers on the Giants.

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