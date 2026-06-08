2026 Outlook: Darren Waller

Waller scored at least 9.2 PPR points in four of nine games last year in Miami. He's not yet worth taking in typical Fantasy leagues. For that to change, he would need to find a new team, get into game shape, work in a reliable role in a TE-favorable offense, and then stay healthy. It might be too much to ask of the soon-to-be 34-year-old.

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