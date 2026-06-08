2026 Outlook: Mark Andrews

Once an elite Fantasy tight end, Mark Andrews is now a borderline top-12 TE and a late-round pick in Fantasy drafts. His touchdown potential keeps him relevant, but to be a true difference-maker, Andrews will probably need more work than he has earned in consecutive years. His last two seasons give a glimpse of the possible outcomes. With 69 targets in 2024, Andrews caught 11 touchdowns and was the No. 8 TE per game in PPR. But Andrews was much worse in 2025 with only five TDs on 70 targets and career lows in yards per catch, yards per target and yards per route run. Can he rebound this season? Perhaps he will earn more targets with Isaiah Likely moving on to the Giants. Or perhaps he'll be this season's Dallas Goedert and be a TD machine (Andrews still earns a lot of red zone and end zone targets). Or perhaps he can turn back the clock and regain his efficiency. Andrews should still be drafted as his history is too good to ignore, but you might want to draft a second TE in case things go wrong.

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