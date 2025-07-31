default-cbs-image
Collins (calf) has fully participated in practices during the 49ers' first week of training camp, Mike Maynard of The Sporting News reports.

The rookie second-rounder suffered a calf injury during minicamp in June, but he has fully recovered and is participating in practice. Although they are projected to serve as a backup behind Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens (pectoral), Collins and fellow rookie defensive tackle CJ West are expected to see plenty of snaps on defense in 2025.

