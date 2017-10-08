49ers' Asa Jackson: Suffers hamstring injury
Jackson sustained a hamstring injury and did not return to Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers' injury woes in the secondary continued Sunday with Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) both exiting with injuries.
