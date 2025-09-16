Bartch will be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Saints, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injuries continue to pile up for San Francisco. Bartch has started each of the Niners' first two games at left guard, and rookie Connor Colby appears to be next in line for starts at the position after he replaced Bartch following the injury. Bartch dealt with an ankle injury late last season, missing the final four games of the regular season.