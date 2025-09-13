Willis was elevated from the 49ers' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The 2023 seventh-round pick from Oklahoma remained with San Francisco's practice squad after missing the active roster in late August, and he'll suit up for the first time this season Sunday. With George Kittle (hamstring) sidelined for the next four games at least, Willis could remain with the 49ers' active roster for the foreseeable future and serve as the No. 3 tight end.