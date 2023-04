The 49ers selected Willis in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Willis doesn't stand out as a receiver, but he served as a do-everything H-Back for Oklahoma. Given the way San Francisco has used Kyle Juszczyk, it's not particularly surprising to see them select Willis late in the draft. He isn't likely to make an immediate impact, but Willis could ultimately emerge as a useful piece in the 49ers offense.