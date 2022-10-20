Ward (groin) was a non-participant during the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Ward sustained a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons that sidelined him for the remainder of this contest. Now, unless he can increase his activity during practice Thursday or Friday, it appears this issue may keep him sidelined Week 7. Ward played almost every defensive snap for San Francisco over the first five games of the season, and, with fellow starter Emmanuel Moseley (knee) out for the season, the 49ers will need as many healthy cornerbacks as possible for Sunday's game against the Chiefs' potent passing offense.