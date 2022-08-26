49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Ward (groin) should return to practice this week, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers this offseason and is expected to be the starting cornerback opposite of Emmanuel Moseley to start the regular season, but the newcomer has been sidelined for the last couple weeks due to a groin strain. Regardless, he appears to be returning to full strength ahead of the regular season and should be available for Week 1 against the Bears.