Winters (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Winters was labeled as day-to-day due to a knee injury he sustained against the Texans in Week 8. He's opened the week with a DNP-LP practice log, and his participation in Friday's session will determine whether he enters Sunday's game against the Giants with an injury designation. Winters tallied 11 tackles against Houston in Week 8, which was as many as he accumulated from Weeks 5 through 7.