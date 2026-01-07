Winters (ankle) did not practice in Wednesday's session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Winters sustained an ankle injury in last Saturday's loss to the Seahawks, and the weakside linebacker's playoff status is now in jeopardy. The 25-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation in an attempt to dodge any injury designation ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles. If Winters cannot suit up, the 49ers' linebacker corps, which typically consists of eight players, will be down to just four at most. Linebacker is the most likely position to be elevated from the practice squad for the 49ers on Saturday.