Winters (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winters ended the week with back-to-back limited practices to earn the questionable tag for Week 9, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the 49ers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Winters is working through a knee injury he sustained against the Texans in Week 8, and if he can't play Sunday, then rookie third-rounder Nick Martin and Curtis Robinson would be the top candidates to start alongside Tatum Bethune and Luke Gifford at linebacker.