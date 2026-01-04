49ers' Dee Winters: Questionable to return in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Seahawks and is questionable to return.
Winters suffered the injury in the first half but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's unclear if he'll be able to return, but Garrett Wallow has replaced Winters for the time being.
