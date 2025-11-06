Winters (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Winters was able to play through a knee injury against the Giants in Week 9, when he played every single defensive snap while recording five tackles (two solo). He'll have two more chances to log a full practice this week, but even if he remains limited he's likely to be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, barring a setback.