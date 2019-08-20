Samuel was not targeted, but did gain 45 yards on his lone rushing attempt in Monday night's 24-15 preseason win over the Broncos.

Samuel showed off his electric athleticism in taking an end-around and beating defenders to the boundary for a big gain before being pushed out at the one-yard line. Such plays are precisely why the 49ers drafted him 36th overall, and after a three-touch, 75-yard preseason debut, the team is already seeing significant dividends. Of course, Samuel will need to prove himself once the regular season begins, but his performance so far suggests he could get involved with the starters before long.