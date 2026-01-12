Warner (ankle) is not expected to return to practice this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Warner has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated and fractured right ankle in Week 6, and there has been some hope that he could make his return to action in the postseason. The 49ers knocked off the Eagles 23-19 in the wild-card round Sunday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the game that it's "not likely" that Warner's practice window will open this week prior to the team's matchup with the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. The linebacker's next shot to play would come in the NFC Championship Game, if San Francisco is able to advance.