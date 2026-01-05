49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Warner (ankle - IR) can return in the playoffs, but only if the team makes a deep playoff run, Matt Barrows reports.

Warner has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, and isn't ready to return for the start of the playoffs. When asked about the star linebacker, Shanahan said the team would have to win a few playoff games before thinking about a possible comeback for the 29-year-old. With Warner and Tatum Bethune (groin) both out, and Dee Winters (ankle) listed as questionable, Eric Kendricks is in line to start at linebacker for San Francisco in the wild-card round.