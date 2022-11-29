Warner recorded seven tackles (five solo), two passes defended and a forced fumble in Sunday's 13-0 victory versus the Saints.

Warner forced his first turnover of the 2022 campaign, as he knocked loose a fumble from running back Alvin Kamara on New Orleans' opening series. The middle linebacker also logged a team high in passes defended and finished as the 49ers' second-leading tackler behind safety Talanoa Hufanga. Warner has once again played at an All-Pro level this season, and he'll likely need to keep operating as a top-tier pass defender to help slow down the Dolphins' high-powered offense next Sunday.