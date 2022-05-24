Warner was seen not participating during the 49ers' OTAs on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Warner dealt with an ankle issue before the start of San Francisco's playoff push last season and the team appears to be bringing him back slowly this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shannahan said Tuesday that the All-Pro linebacker "could go" by this point in the offseason, but that the team will likely hold him out until training camp which typically starts around mid-June. Warner missed a game for the first time in his four-year NFL career in 2021, so this precautionary move is likely just meant to help avoid any unforeseen setbacks before the start of this coming regular season.