Guerendo rushed 16 times for 57 yards and brought in all four targets for 18 yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Guerendo overcame the foot sprain he'd suffered in the Week 14 win over the Bears on Sunday to suit up and handle all of San Francisco's running back touches. However, the rookie surprisingly found some tough sledding against a Rams defense that had been beatable on the ground at times. Nevertheless, Guerendo impressively handled a solid workload in wet conditions and finished as the co-leader in receptions as well, and he'll have a secure fantasy floor as the clear lead back when the 49ers travel to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 22.