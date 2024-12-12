Guerendo (foot) remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams but insists he "feels good" and plans to play, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) were moved to injured reserve last week, Guerendo stepped in as the 49ers' starting running back in this past Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears. He turned in a big performance, rushing 15 times for 78 yards and two scores while chipping in two catches for 50 yards before exiting late in the contest with a sprained foot. The 49ers listed Guerendo as a non-participant on injury reports released Monday and Tuesday, but after upgrading to limited activity in Wednesday's walk-through session, the rookie looks like he could be tracking toward playing against the Rams. Official word on Guerendo's status will come when the 49ers release their inactive list 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's cleared to play, the 49ers could aim to limit his workload on a short week. Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda are already on the roster as backup options behind Guerendo, and the 49ers could also elevate Ke'Shawn Vaughn from the practice squad to provide another healthy body out of the backfield.