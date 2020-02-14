49ers' Kwon Alexander: Gets biceps surgery
Alexander had surgery Friday to repair a biceps injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Signed to a four-year, $54 million contract last offseason, Alexander suffered a torn pectoral in late October but made it back on the field for the playoffs. He reportedly played through a biceps injury in the Super Bowl, finishing without a tackle despite playing 70 percent of defensive snaps. Alexander will turn 26 in August and should have time to get healthy before Week 1.
