49ers' Nick Bosa: Dealing with ankle sprain
Bosa was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Wednesday after undergoing an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bosa appears to have avoided a more serious injury after exiting Wednesday's practice, though the severity of the sprain remains undisclosed. Rapoport indicates the 49ers could opt to hold out their rookie first-round pick for the entirety of the preseason since he also entered training camp coming off a hamstring injury.
