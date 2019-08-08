Bosa was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Wednesday after undergoing an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa appears to have avoided a more serious injury after exiting Wednesday's practice, though the severity of the sprain remains undisclosed. Rapoport indicates the 49ers could opt to hold out their rookie first-round pick for the entirety of the preseason since he also entered training camp coming off a hamstring injury.