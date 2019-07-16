Bosa (hamstring) said Tuesday that he'll be ready to go come Week 1 of the regular season, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 21-year-old was recently diaginosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that was expected to sideline him until at least training camp. Bosa posted a photo of him resuming workouts and running on his personal instagram Tuesday, suggesting he's recovering nicely. The 49ers could be cautious with their prized No. 2 overall draft pick in April's draft to start camp, but expect Bosa to be out there in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.