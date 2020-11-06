Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mullens will continue to start at quarterback while Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is unavailable, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Playing with a skeleton crew Thursday night, Mullens completed 22 of 35 passes for 291 yards, one TD and one INT in a 34-17 loss to the Packers. Shanahan has a history of going back-and-forth between Mullens and C.J. Beathard, but it sounds like the coach will stick with Mullens for at least one more game when the 49ers travel to New Orleans in Week 10.