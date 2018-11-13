Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Mullens will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback following a Week 11 bye, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers are getting their midseason respite at the moment, but on the heels of two mostly steady performances from Mullens and the offense, Shanahan will stick with the undrafted quarterback during the team's next game Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay. Accounting from those outings reveals 70 percent passing (43 of 61), 256 yards per game and four touchdowns versus two interceptions from Mullens as San Francisco averaged 28.5 points per contest. At least for the foreseeable future, Mullens will fend off C.J. Beathard for reps under center.

