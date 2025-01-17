Hufanga (concussion) finished with 38 tackles (20 solo) in seven active games in 2024.

Hufanga entered the season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Week 11 of the 2023 campaign. Things didn't get any better for the hard-hitting safety this year after appearing in just seven games due to a combination of ankle and wrist injuries before suffering a concussion in the 49ers' final contest. Assuming Hufanga can earn a clean bill of health in 2025, he will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent after showing promise in four years with San Francisco.