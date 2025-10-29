Bethune made 14 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Bethune has now put together three consecutive games with double-digit stops, emerging as San Francisco's most productive linebacker for fantasy purposes in the wake of Fred Warner (ankle) going down for the year. The second-year pro figures to remain busy in Week 9 on the road against a Giants offense that's already lost top playmakers Malik Nabers (knee - ACL) and Cam Skattebo (ankle).