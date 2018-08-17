49ers' Terrell Williams: Lands on IR
Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was carted off the practice field Thursday with a knee injury and it ends up that it is season-ending. Fortunately for the Williams, the injury will not require surgery. The 49ers re-signed defensive back Dexter McCoil to take Williams' spot during training camp.
