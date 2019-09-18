Play

Williams had his contract terminated Tuesday to clear a roster spot for quarterback J.T. Barrett, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.

Williams latched on with the Saints in May and had five tackles this preseason. The Houston product was cut to clear room for quarterback J.T. Barrett, who adds depth at the position while Drew Brees (hand) misses time for surgery.

