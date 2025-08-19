Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the 49ers aren't worried about Stout's (calf) availability for Week 1 against the Seahawks on Sept. 7, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Stout has missed both preseason games but did work out on the side of Monday's practice. It's unclear if Stout will be able to play in the preseason finale, but it does sound like he's nearing a return to team drills. Stout was a third-round pick out of Western Kentucky back in April.