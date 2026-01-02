Stout (concussion) is questionable to play against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Stout suffered a concussion against the Bears on Sunday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. Despite Friday's full session, he's been tabbed questionable for Week 18, which may mean he has yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Stout is able to get clearance to play, including from an independent neurologist, he'll likely take on his usual role as San Francisco's starting slot cornerback for a battle with Seattle that will determine the No. 1 NFC playoff seed.